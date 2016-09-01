Maxie Sturgill

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ellen Sturgill; sister, Monnie Barnett; and a brother, J.D. Hughes.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 67 years, Burley Sturgill, Johnson City; daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Kenneth “Steve” Weaver; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Christina Sturgill, all of Johnson City; four grandsons, Brian Weaver and wife Joanna, Redmond, Washington, USAF SSgt Joseph Weaver, Arnold, Maryland, USAF SSgt Michael Sturgill and wife Ellen, Lompoc, California, and Kevin and Heidi Sturgill, Soldotna, Alaska; Great grandchild, Owen Sturgill, Lompoc, California; Three brothers, Smith Hughes and wife Jean, Green Mountain, North Carolina, Bill Hughes and wife Nancy, Mountain City, Tennessee, and Dennis Hughes, Green Mountain, North Carolina; three sisters, Irene Maddox and husband Glen, Tecumseh, Michigan, Dorothy Barnett and husband Clifford, and Mildred Peterson and husband Paul, all of Green Mountain, North Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Sturgill will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 2, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Jones and Rev. Bill Greer officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be grandsons, Brian Weaver, Joseph Weaver, and Michael Sturgill.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of NHC Healthcare and other staff member, and especially Dr. B.J. Smith for their wonderful care. Also a special thank you to Kathy Bradley with Aid and Assist at Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Sturgill family. ( 423) 928-6111