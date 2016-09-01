logo
Betty F. Hudson

• Updated Today at 1:39 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Betty F. Hudson of Johnson City passed away Saturday, August 27, 2016 at her residence. She was a native of Radford, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Everett Sutphin and Halie Vaughan Prather. Mrs. Hudson had worked in the medical field as an LPN for many years. She was dedicated to others to improve their lives and by sharing the love of God as an ordained minister. Mrs. Hudson was a member of the Roan Street Church of God. She has joined with other saints in Glory.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Sutphin and two sisters, Iris James and Daphne Martin.

Survivors include her son, Joe Bunn and his wife, Sherry of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Tracie Sheffey and her husband, Matt of Salem, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Bunn of Fort Benning and Lexie Sheffey of Salem; a sister, Janice Sullinger of Huntland, Texas; also several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hudson will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 3, 2016 in the Roan Street Church of God of Elizabethton with Mr. Shane Nivens officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Roan Street Church of God, 113 North Roan Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hudson family. 423-928-2245