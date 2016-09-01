Benjamin Ray Blevins

Survivors include his fiancée, Cassye Robinson of Johnson City; two brothers, David Blevins of Johnson City and Darrell Blevins and wife, Paulette of Lake Charles, Louisiana; also several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at Down Home in Johnson City in October. Times will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home,108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Blevins family. 423-928-2245