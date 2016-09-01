logo
Benjamin Ray Blevins

• Today at 1:12 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Benjamin Ray Blevins, 52, of Johnson City passed away Saturday, August 27, 2016 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late William and Wilma Noe Blevins. Mr. Blevins was a Electronic Engineer for FOG Services. He also was a well known musician having played with several area bands including Lightning Charlie and the Upsetters. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Tamara Ginley.

Survivors include his fiancée, Cassye Robinson of Johnson City; two brothers, David Blevins of Johnson City and Darrell Blevins and wife, Paulette of Lake Charles, Louisiana; also several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at Down Home in Johnson City in October. Times will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home,108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Blevins family. 423-928-2245