Lavena Mae Sell

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Sell; step-son, Jimmy Sell; Three brothers, J.D., Roy, and Frank Garland; two infant sisters, and one infant brother.

Survivors include his sister, Elizabeth Sparks and husband Donald, Johnson City; two step-daughters, Gloria and Vicki, both of the Baltimore, Maryland area. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service for Mrs. Sell will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 2, 2016 from Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Friday to travel in procession to the cemetery.

