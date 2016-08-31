Julia Baumgardner Cross

NASHVILLE - Julia Baumgardner Cross, 92, Nashville, TN passed away August 23rd at McKendree Village. Born August 28, 1923 in Bristol, TN, she was the seventh child of John Dixon and Bessie Kegley Baumgardner. Julia was educated in the Bristol public school system, graduated from Virginia Intermont College and received her B.S. from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1946. She was first employed as the secretary to the president of Virginia Intermont College from 1946 to 1949. In 1949 she married Dr. Ralph E. Cross and they had three children, William, Charles, and Julianne. In 1966 Julia made Nashville her home with her two sons, where she began work at the Methodist Publishing House as a secretary and editorial assistant. In 1969 she then went to work for the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee in the clerk's office. By 1974 Julia had risen to the rank of courtroom deputy and then chief deputy in the clerk's office. In 1978 she became the first woman to be appointed the Clerk of the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee, faithfully serving until 1984. She pioneered women's involvement in many civic organizations within Nashville. Julia was the first woman to be asked to join the Nashville City Club. After retiring from the Federal Government, she worked at Vanderbilt Hospital patient services. Upon returning to the the tri-cities area, she volunteered her time to the Crumley House. Julia was devoted to her family and friends. She lived her life with grace and courage? she loved her gardens and had an encyclopedic knowledge of flowers, especially Iris'. An accomplished bridge player, she loved to entertain her many friends with graciousness and a quick wit. She had a ready smile until the end.