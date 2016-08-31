Julia Baumgardner Cross

Julia is survived by her son Charles and two grandchildren, Bonnie and Martin.
The funeral service for Julia will be at 11:00 AM Saturday September 3, 2016 in the chapel of St. John's Episcopal Church, 500 N Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the funeral service. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Rd., Limestone, TN 37681. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Cross family. (423)928-6111