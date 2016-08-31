logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Judy Elaine Oakes Hovatter

• Today at 4:11 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Judy Elaine Oakes Hovatter, 69, Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2016, at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital. Mrs. Hovatter was a native of Carter County, but had lived most of her life in Washington County. She was the daughter to late Emma C. Johnson. She was of the Pentecostal Faith and was a retired nurse. Judy was a loving, caring and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Noah & Ollie Oakes, her son, R. Thomas Hovatter; and her mother-in-law, Edith Hovatter.

She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Roy Hovatter; Jonesborough; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Sankler Mowdy; Johnson City; a sister, Faye Shull, Hampton; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hovatter, Johnson City; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Wayne and Deb Hovatter and Debbie & Carl Bowman; and her loyal puppy companion, Jimmy Lee. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Memorial Service will be held from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2016, at Discover Life Church, 408 E. Mtn. View Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604, with Mr. Roy Messer and Mr. Danny Pell officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Thomas Hovatter Lymphedema Foundation, Please contact Jennifer Hovatter at 423-341-5737

Online condolences may be shared through www.MtnEmpireCBS.com. Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd. Ste. 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659. (423) 547-0379