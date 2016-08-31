Judy Elaine Oakes Hovatter

She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Roy Hovatter; Jonesborough; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Sankler Mowdy; Johnson City; a sister, Faye Shull, Hampton; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Hovatter, Johnson City; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Wayne and Deb Hovatter and Debbie & Carl Bowman; and her loyal puppy companion, Jimmy Lee. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Memorial Service will be held from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2016, at Discover Life Church, 408 E. Mtn. View Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604, with Mr. Roy Messer and Mr. Danny Pell officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Thomas Hovatter Lymphedema Foundation, Please contact Jennifer Hovatter at 423-341-5737

Online condolences may be shared through www.MtnEmpireCBS.com. Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd. Ste. 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659. (423) 547-0379