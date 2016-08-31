Jake is survived by his wife Lorraine Knudson Dayton, his three sons; Bruce, Douglas, and Anthony, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his three brothers; Arthur, Joe, and Jason, his three sisters; Jewell Susong, Betty Cox, and Francis Buckingham, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 3rd at 10:00am in the Baker Hill Cemetery in Bridgewater Center, Vermont. Friends wishing may make memorial donations to the Woodstock Recreation Center, 54 River Street, Woodstock, VT 05091 Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont. An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com