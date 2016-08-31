logo
• Today at 11:23 AM

BRIDGEWATER, VT - Jacob "Jake" Dayton, 82, died Sunday night August 28, 2016 at the Gill Home in Ludlow, Vermont. Jake was born on January 5, 1934 in Jonesboro, TN the son of Louis and Laura Dayton. He grew up in Tennessee and then spent time in Price Utah before moving to Bridgewater, Vermont. Jake was an equipment operator and logger most of his life working for a number of companies; Killington Mountain, Mill River Lumber, Martin Lumber Company, Carl Cunninghome, Rossi Construction, and Mosher Construction. He also owned his own logging Company and assisted in the Construction of Interstate 91. A Korean War Veteran Jake was a member of the American Legion in Bridgewater. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and everything about NASCAR.

Jake is survived by his wife Lorraine Knudson Dayton, his three sons; Bruce, Douglas, and Anthony, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, his three brothers; Arthur, Joe, and Jason, his three sisters; Jewell Susong, Betty Cox, and Francis Buckingham, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday September 3rd at 10:00am in the Baker Hill Cemetery in Bridgewater Center, Vermont. Friends wishing may make memorial donations to the Woodstock Recreation Center, 54 River Street, Woodstock, VT 05091 Arrangements are under the direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, Vermont. An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com