David retired from Snap-On Tools as a quality inspector and was of the Christian faith. He was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era. David won top honors in the 1965 VII Corps Commanders Rifle and Pistol Matches in Erlangen, Germany. David was an avid hunter, enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Chris Galliher and wife Amy, of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Zachary Seth Galliher and Abby Grace Galliher, both of the home; and a special friend, Charlotte. Several cousins also survive.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of David R. Galliher will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 2, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. David Nave will serve as honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Friday to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of David.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Galliher family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.