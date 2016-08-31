logo
Carrie Marie Guinn

Today at 2:10 PM

ERWIN - Carrie Marie Guinn, a Godly woman, age 104, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2016. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 27, 1912, she just had her 104th birthday party with a celebration surrounded by her loving family and friends. She moved to Unicoi County in 1945 with her husband after World War II and has resided here for 71 years. She was a hard worker. At age 14 she went to work at Zesta Cracker Factory to support her family after her father’s death. She was employed by Blue Ridge Pottery as a hand painter until its closing. She was one of the first employees of Hoover Ball in Erwin and the first employee to retire from Hoover Ball in 1972. After retirement she became Nanny Guinn and helped raise her grandchildren. A charter member of Central Baptist Church in Erwin, she was named “Mother of the Year”, had years of perfect attendance, Sunday school teacher and other duties. She loved the Lord, her church and church family. She currently attended church provided by Bro. Bob Cooper who she loved dearly. She was a founding member of Clinchfield Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, and was awarded by the Governor of Tennessee for her volunteerism. Carrie loved to help and serve others. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Molly Magness, children Carol Sue Woods, Virginia “Genny” Jones, and son-in-law Ira Jones, siblings Bill, Charlie, Jimmy Magness, Lil Cox, Flo Smith, Lucille Linneman.

Carrie is survived by son David Guinn and wife Janet, Special son-in-law Darrell Woods, grandchildren and spouse Kathy and David Harris, Debbie and David Lowe, Kenny and Kathy Woods, Taylor Guinn, Logan Guinn. Great grandchildren and spouses Kent and April Harris, Jason and Pam Harris, Amy and Jason Hall, Laci Woods, Brittney and Brandon Kurfees. Great, great grandchildren Kerri Gweyn Harris, her namesake, Mason, Evan, Eli, Ali Harris, Makenna, Kinley Hall. Nieces and nephews Donald, Terry, Ronnie Linneman, Phyllis Fronsoe, Carol Parnell, David Cox, Thurman Logston, Pam Riley. Special friends Marie Broyles, Sammy Sproles, Elouise Shell, Linda Lacey, Opal Hollifield, Paul and Helen Monk, Jill Baucom, Dorothy Rogers, Irene Higginbotham, Betty Tester, Nell and Cynthia Fox, Brenda Toney, and a very, very, very special friend Gene Ramsey and wife Sally, and many others. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff for the special care and love. To those the family has forgot to mention we know Nanny loved you very much.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carrie Marie Guinn in a graveside service to be at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2016, at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday. Brother Bob Cooper will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Tammy Edwards. Pallbearers will be special family members.

