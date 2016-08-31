Carrie is survived by son David Guinn and wife Janet, Special son-in-law Darrell Woods, grandchildren and spouse Kathy and David Harris, Debbie and David Lowe, Kenny and Kathy Woods, Taylor Guinn, Logan Guinn. Great grandchildren and spouses Kent and April Harris, Jason and Pam Harris, Amy and Jason Hall, Laci Woods, Brittney and Brandon Kurfees. Great, great grandchildren Kerri Gweyn Harris, her namesake, Mason, Evan, Eli, Ali Harris, Makenna, Kinley Hall. Nieces and nephews Donald, Terry, Ronnie Linneman, Phyllis Fronsoe, Carol Parnell, David Cox, Thurman Logston, Pam Riley. Special friends Marie Broyles, Sammy Sproles, Elouise Shell, Linda Lacey, Opal Hollifield, Paul and Helen Monk, Jill Baucom, Dorothy Rogers, Irene Higginbotham, Betty Tester, Nell and Cynthia Fox, Brenda Toney, and a very, very, very special friend Gene Ramsey and wife Sally, and many others. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff for the special care and love. To those the family has forgot to mention we know Nanny loved you very much.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carrie Marie Guinn in a graveside service to be at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2016, at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday. Brother Bob Cooper will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Tammy Edwards. Pallbearers will be special family members.

