Betty F. Hudson

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Sutphin and two sisters, Iris James and Daphne Martin.

Survivors include her son, Joe Bunn and his wife, Sherry of Johnson City; a granddaughter, Tracie Sheffey and her husband, Matt of Salem, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Bunn of Fort Benning and Lexie Sheffey of Salem; a sister, Janice Sullinger of Huntland, Texas; also several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hudson will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 3, 2016 in the Roan Street Church of God of Elizabethton with Mr. Shane Nivens officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Roan Street Church of God, 113 North Roan Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hudson family. 423-928-2245