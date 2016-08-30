Phillip Dale Masters has left behind to cherish his memories:

Wife: Barbara Miller Masters, of Erwin;Daughters: Melody Annette Masters Hughes;Crystal Lynn Masters Lanford, and husband Jeff; Brother: Earl Masters; Grandchildren: Maci Hughes and Hunter Rice

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Phillip Dale Masters in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Wednesday at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 AM on Thursday to go in procession.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.