Nadine was a native of Roan Mountain, TN but had lived most of her life in Limestone Cove. She was a daughter of the late Nathan and Edith Hill Bennett. In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by one son, Nathan Gouge, a great granddaughter, Paislee Gouge, brothers Gene and Harry Bennett and a sister, Ottolene Tolley. Nadine was of the Free Will Baptist faith. She loved her family and she loved to quilt.

Nadine June Gouge has left behind to cherish her memories:

Husband of 51 years: Tom Gouge, Sons: Kenny Leonard of Olive Branch, MS, Dexter Gouge and his wife Teresa, John Gouge and Ben Gouge and his wife Beth, all of Unicoi, Daughters: Kim Arnold and her husband Ron and April Harris and her husband Rick, both of Erwin

Grandsons: Eric Leonard, Cody Pyron, Ethan Gouge, Justin Gouge, Dakota Gouge, Cody Arnold, Marcus Gouge and Tristan Gouge, Granddaughters: Cheryl Harris, Nadine Berry, Teia Gouge and Rilie Gouge, Great Granddaughters: Delaney Leonard and Sophia Berry, Great Grandson: Easton Berry, Sisters: Ruby Hyder, Ruth McKinney, Georgia Laws and Wileda Johns

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Nadine June Gouge in a funeral service to be held at 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Rev. Dallas Gregg officiating. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00PM and continue until service time on Thursday at Valley Funeral Home and other times at the home of Dexter Gouge, 411 Riverside Dr, Unicoi TN. A graveside committal service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2016 at 10:00AM at the Gouge Family Cemetery, Limestone Cove Community, Unicoi. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30AM to go in procession the cemetery. Nadine’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Nadine June Gouge through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.