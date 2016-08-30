Mrs. Pauline Arrowood Hensley

Mrs. Hensley was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Harrison Green & Masel E. Branch She was also preceded in death by her husband, Luther Hensley.

She was a member of Limestone Freewill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hensley was a Homemaker.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ruble & Ann Hensley, Limestone; sister, Vivian Arrowood, Jonesborough; brother, Jackie Arrowood, Johnson City; grandson, Phillip Hensley, Limestone; great grandchildren, Taylor Hensley and Zayne Hensley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Limestone Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Tim Roach officiating.

Pallbearers will be Men of Limestone Freewill Baptist Church.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821