Mrs. Marguerite Louise Bellamy Gordon Wyatt

She is joyously reunited with her husband, Lorenzo Wyatt to whom she was married for 65 years and who went to be with our Lord on September 30, 2014. She is survived by the couple’s five children Lorenzo (Brenda), Keith (Karleen), Mark (Jennifer), Lorna (Rick), and Kevin (Susan). Louise’s brother Larry Beddingfield and sister Jean Beddingfield Morris also survive her passing. Louise and Lorenzo were blessed with thirteen grandchildren, Lorenzo (Tamami), Sheri, Kristen, Benjamin, Zack, Will, Jasmine (Richard), Jaelen, Demeatrious, Nichelle, Logan, Louisa, and Grace. God also gave them seven great grandchildren; Milei, Hiro, Leina, Olayinka, Amaya, Gabriella, and Sophia.

Louise graduated from Alabama A&M with a degree in home economics and pursued graduate studies at Michigan State and ETSU. While attending A&M she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and remained an active graduate member throughout her life. Also while at A&M she met Lorenzo, who had just returned to college after serving our country during World War II. It was love at first sight and their love lasted for both their lifetimes.

Both Louise and Lorenzo were passionate about educating children, believing it to be the key to achieving the American dream. Louise served as a home economics and elementary school teacher at Colony School, located in Cullman, Alabama. In June of 1958, Lorenzo was named Principal of Slater School in Bristol, TN and Louise continued her career as a home economics and kindergarten teacher in the Bristol TN and VA public school systems. She taught for 19 years in the Bristol TN system. Much of this time was time was spent teaching kindergarten at Fairmount Elementary. Louise was loved by her students and their parents. She considered early childhood education to be the most crucial stage of the learning process. She also served as Director of the Head Start program at Lee Street Baptist Church. She also tutored adults at the YMCA and worked as a laboratory technician at Massengill Pharmaceuticals.

Louise was a dedicated wife and mother to the couple’s five children. She set high standards and expectations for each of her children. Her passion for excellence was only exceeded by her unconditional love for her family. Indeed, throughout her life she never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or special event for any of her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren. She and Lorenzo would drive hundreds of miles to attend the countless recitals, sporting events, graduations, etc. to support their children and grandchildren. She prepared the most delicious meals and shared her recipes with her family and friends for generations. This included her amazingly delicious homemade rolls. Nothing was more important to her than the health and wellbeing of her family. She devoted much of her final years tirelessly caring for Lorenzo whose health deteriorated due to Parkinson’s disease.

Her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ was at the very center of her life and empowered her to become a remarkable wife and matriarch of their growing family. Her faith in Christ drove her to join Lee Street Baptist Church where she would serve as a Deaconess for over fifty years. She served the congregation as a member of several committees and as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She and Lorenzo served their community in a number of roles including delivering “Meals on Wheels”, members of the local American Red Cross, volunteer instructors for the Jacob’s Creek Job Corps. She and Lorenzo believed that the best way to lead people to Christ was to set a good example in the way they lived their lives.

Louise Wyatt’s presence will be missed by us all. But, her legacy of faith, passion for excellence, and unconditional love for her family will never be forgotten. Indeed, her example now serves as a standard by which her family and friends may lead productive, spirit filled lives.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday September 3, 2016 at 2:00pm from Lee St. Baptist Church with Dr. W.A.Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service. Entombment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at raclarkfuneralservice@yahoo.com Professional service and care of Mrs. Marguerite Louise Bellamy Gordon Wyatt and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584