Surviving in addition to his mother, Irene Tipton Peterson is his son, Brennan Peterson; sister, Pattie Smoak and husband, Daryl, of Burnsville; brothers: Donald Peterson and wife, Debbie, of Brummetts Creek and Randall Dale "Murdock" Peterson and wife, Vickie, also of Brummetts Creek; nieces and nephews: Danielle Brown, Heath Smoak, Jesse Smoak, Justin Peterson and Starr Rossiter and special friend, Selena Edwards. Several other friends also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Rev. Tommy Murphy will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Red Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Danny Gouge officiating. Pallbearers will be: Curtis Griffith, Kenny Buchanan, Gary Banks, David Ayers, Eric Vess, Randy Hughes and John Gibbs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Keith Hollifield, Larry Tipton and Steve Tipton.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Gideons International at PO Box 264, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.