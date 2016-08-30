logo
Daniel Edwin "Danny" Peterson

• Today at 3:03 PM

BURNSVILLE - Daniel Edwin "Danny" Peterson, age 49, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 29th, 2016 at Mission Memorial Campus surrounded by his loving family. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of Irene Tipton Peterson of Burnsville and the late Frank Peterson, who passed away in 1992. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Lynn Peterson. Danny worked for over 30 years with Glen Raven Mills as well as owning his own truck and driving for Danny Gouge Trucking, which was his passion. He attended Riverside Baptist Church and loved spending time with his son, Brennan.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Irene Tipton Peterson is his son, Brennan Peterson; sister, Pattie Smoak and husband, Daryl, of Burnsville; brothers: Donald Peterson and wife, Debbie, of Brummetts Creek and Randall Dale "Murdock" Peterson and wife, Vickie, also of Brummetts Creek; nieces and nephews: Danielle Brown, Heath Smoak, Jesse Smoak, Justin Peterson and Starr Rossiter and special friend, Selena Edwards. Several other friends also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31st in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services. Rev. Tommy Murphy will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Red Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with Danny Gouge officiating. Pallbearers will be: Curtis Griffith, Kenny Buchanan, Gary Banks, David Ayers, Eric Vess, Randy Hughes and John Gibbs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Keith Hollifield, Larry Tipton and Steve Tipton.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Gideons International at PO Box 264, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.