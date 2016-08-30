Connie Leigh Hamaker

Connie Hamaker was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Brenda Birchfield and Linda Higgs.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Angela Carter of Afton, TN; sons, Christopher Hamaker of Jonesborough and Aaron Hamaker of Afton; sisters, Caroline Britt of Erwin, TN and Pat Honaker of West Virginia; brother, Jerry Birchfield (Bud) of Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Mary Carder; lifelong friends, Bill and Luke; and her companion ZoZo.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is serving the family with honor and compassion. Condolences can be sent at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com