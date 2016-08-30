Connie Leigh Hamaker

logo
AFTON - Connie Hamaker went Home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2016. She departed this life from the Johnson City Medical Center. Connie was born December 18, 1953 in Johnson City, Tennessee to Conley Harper and Ruth Robinson and remained in Washington County her entire life. She attended Fountain of Life Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Connie Hamaker was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Brenda Birchfield and Linda Higgs.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Angela Carter of Afton, TN; sons, Christopher Hamaker of Jonesborough and Aaron Hamaker of Afton; sisters, Caroline Britt of Erwin, TN and Pat Honaker of West Virginia; brother, Jerry Birchfield (Bud) of Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Mary Carder; lifelong friends, Bill and Luke; and her companion ZoZo.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is serving the family with honor and compassion. Condolences can be sent at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com