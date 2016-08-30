Jeremiah 20:9 King James Version (KJV)

ELIZABETHTON - Cody Christian James Montgomery, age 27, of Elizabethton, formerly of Hampton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2016 from his residence. Cody was born in Carter County to David Joel Montgomery and Lisa Brown Montgomery, of Hampton. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Earl Montgomery; and his maternal grandfather, Joe Brown.

Cody was a 2007 graduate of Hampton High School, where he was a former baseball athlete and assistant coach at Hampton. Cody currently served as the Pastor of Riverview Baptist Church in Erwin, Tennessee, where he loved the church and the youth of the church. His current focus was leading as many people to the Lord as possible. He touched many people throughout his life and everyone who knew him, loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Kacey Davis Montgomery, of the home; his brother, Seth Montgomery, of Hampton; his special friends, whom he considered brothers, Corey McKinney, of Hampton and Josh Greene, of Kingsport; his grandparents, Betty Jo Montgomery and Brenda Brown, both of Hampton, and Ray and Carol Davis, of Elizabethton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Paula Davis, of Elizabethton; his sister-in-law, Taylor Davis, of Elizabethton. Also an endless list of family and friends and his loving congregation at Riverview Baptist Church of Erwin, especially the Deacons of the church.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Cody Christian James Montgomery will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Darrin Waldroup officiating. Music will be under the direction of Seth Montgomery and the combined choirs of Riverview Baptist and Zion Baptist Churches. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2016 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Dr. Alan King officiating. Active pallbearers will be Allen Gray, Jeff Simmons, Steve Lane, Eric Wainright, Chris Collins and Ronnie Webb. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 12:15 PM on Friday, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Riverview Baptist Church, 2000 Temple Hill Road, Erwin, TN 37650, to help with medical expenses for Evangelist Isaac Tinsley, his beloved brother in Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Montgomery family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.