Wayne G. Byron

He was born in Quincy, MA, and later moved to Weymouth, MA. He moved to Bristol, TN, then to Gray, TN, before settling in Blountville. Wayne worked for Johnson City Power Board and had retired in 2003. He loved traveling, cooking, going on cruises, golf, adventures, family and friend get-togethers, wood working, and projects around the house. He was a sweet, kind, and nurturing man.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Todd Byron, father, Roland Byron, and step-daughter, Dawn Norwood.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy Rose Hale Byron; daughter, Lisa Farley (Skip); son, Wayne George Byron II (Gail); step-daughter, Zina Hale; grandchildren, Landon Joseph Byron, Zackary Thomas Byron, Isbella ShyAnn Bledsoe and Jeremy Farley; siblings, Roland Byron (Charron) of Villages, FL, Gail Dennison of MA, Jerry Byron of ME, David Byron (Susan) of MA, and Scotty Byron (Maricella) of MA; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his constant companion and nurse, baby girl Sophie.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Wellmont Oncology Center and Holston Valley Med Center nurses and staff; his home health nurse, Jennifer Killibrew; and friends Mary Knapp, and Bob and Judy Kelley for the support they have offered during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor P.J. Johnson officiating.

