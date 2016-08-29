Patsy Lynne Nave Hubbard

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Franklin. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Clinton Eugene Hubbard, of the home; brothers, Gary Nave and wife Miyoko, Sumter, SC and Larry Nave and wife Sara, Elizabethton, TN; sister, Barbara Smith and husband Paul, Banner Elk, NC; sisters-in-law, Jan Franklin, Palmer, TN and Kay Mason and husband Jim, Arkansas; brothers-in-law, Lee Hubbard and wife Terry, Elizabethton, TN and Mike Hubbard and wife Sue, Johnson City, TN; step-son, Chris Hubbard and wife Sheena, Texas and four step-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, special friends and neighbors also survive.

A service to honor the life of Patsy Nave-Hubbard will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 31, 2016 in Zion Baptist Church, Gap Creek with Dr. Alan King and Rev. Sherrel Nave officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Zion Baptist Church Choir and Jennifer Hughes, pianist. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Chris Nave, Jeremiah Nave, Jeff Smith, Joshua Hubbard, Lee Hubbard, Chris Hubbard and Mike Hubbard. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Franklin, the men of Zion Baptist Church, brothers and sisters in Christ, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at Zion Baptist Church, Gap Creek on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. or at the residence at any time or at the residence of her brother, Larry Nave at any time.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and her niece, Julie Brown for the loving care given to Patsy and to the members of Zion Baptist Church. In Patsy’s own words, she would like to “thank Katherine White, Yvonne Stegier, all my brothers and sisters in Christ, my fellow associate friends at Walmart and several special friends.”

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Zion Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Nave-Hubbard family. Office: (423) 543-5544.