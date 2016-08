Mrs. Louise Wyatt

KNOXVILLE - Mrs. Louise Wyatt, formerly of Bristol,TN departed this life Sunday August 27, 2016 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at raclarkfuneralservice@yahoo.com Professional service and care of Mrs. Louise Wyatt and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584