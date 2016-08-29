Mr. Dale Allen McKinney

Mr. McKinney was a 1973 graduate of Elizabethton High School and a Vietnam Era Veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed football, singing and playing his guitar and listening to and writing music. He was a cast member of the movie “The River” in which he played a deputy sheriff. Dale was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include two brothers, D.R. McKinney; Rick “Doc” McKinney and his wife, Janie; a sister, Debbie Berry and her husband, Keith; all of Elizabethton; three nieces, Sara Berry Wagner and her husband, Stephen, Elizabethton; Leslie Godfrey and her husband, Jonathan, Knoxville, Holly Bulla and her husband, John, Elizabethton; and his companion dog, Boy. Several cousins also survive.

The service to honor the life for Mr. McKinney will be conducted at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Lewis Melton officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 6:00 -8:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Lingerfelt, James Surber, Mike Melton, Keith Berry, Steve Melton, Billy Crum and the members of the Elizabethton High School Class of 1973. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Thursday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society C/O Lou Cooter, 415 Washington Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the McKinney family.