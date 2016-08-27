Wayne Billie Smith Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Feathers Smith; four children, Regina Smith, Wayne Billy Smith Jr., Kimberly Smith Cable (Charles), and Julia Scott (Steven); three step children, Todd Pierson, Tony Pierson, and Tracy Phillips; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Smith; sister, Brenda McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Wayne Billie Smith will receive friends from 5 pm to 8 pm Sunday, August 28, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 pm Monday, August 29, 2016 at Morris-Baker under the direction of Minister Randy Overdorf. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Mountain Home National Cemetery for a 2:30 pm committal service.

