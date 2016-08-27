Peggy Ann Chinouth Crowe

Mrs. Crowe, born March 21, 1932, was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and a 1950 graduate of Science Hill High School.

She was a member of Snow Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for over thirty years. For the last nine years, Mrs. Crowe has been a member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Crowe is the daughter of the late Orville Cleveland and Sadie Ellen Hodge Chinouth. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Harold, Kyle (Bud) and Jack Chinouth, and one sister, Virginia Chinouth Palmer.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Maynard Crowe and three children; Donna Ellen Crowe Fender and husband, Allen; Steven Maynard Crowe and wife, Carol Cline Crowe and Ann Noel Crowe. Seven grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren: Shannon Maddox and husband, Nick (Ansley and Ellen); Brandon Crowe and wife, Rebekah (Cainan, Corban and Cooper); Martin Tingelhoff and wife, Bethany (Ethan, Asher and Harper); Nicholas Crowe and wife, Micah (Brooklyn, Leighton and Marley); Amanda Crowe; Alec Tingelhoff and Austin Tingelhoff. Sister: Evelyn Chinouth McInturff; Sisters-in-Law: Suzanne Wacks Chinouth; Rhea Crowe Calloway and husband, Joel.

Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers are Brandon Crowe, Nicholas Crowe, Martin Tingelhoff, Alec Tingelhoff, Austin Tingelhoff and Nick Maddox.

The funeral will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Curtis Hurt, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Church of Christ Cemetery, 485 Highland Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 9:20 a.m. Tuesday to proceed to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Crowe family. (423)-928-6111