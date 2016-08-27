Lloyd F. Arrowood, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda L. Arrowood, and his brother, Ted Arrowood.

He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School, East Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee, College of Law. Lloyd proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired attorney, and a member of various professional, fraternal, civic, and military organizations. Lloyd lived an honorable and happy life and was at peace with his maker.

Those left to cherish Lloyd’s memory include his sons: Lloyd F. Arrowood, III and his wife Sandy, and Andrew Arrowood; brothers: Joseph L. Arrowood and his wife Bobbie, Bill Arrowood and his wife Peggy; and his granddaughter Leslie Arrowood; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In keeping with Lloyd’s wishes, the family asks that instead of flowers, donations be sent to The Dawn of Hope 500 East Oakland Avenue Johnson City TN 37601.

A private Memorial Service for Lloyd was held Friday, August 19, 2016 at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City. He was laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery with full military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Arrowood family during this difficult time.