Julia Baumgardner Cross

Born August 1923 in Bristol, TN, she was the seventh child of John Dixon and Bessie Kegley

Baumgardner. Julia was educated in the Bristol public school system, graduated from Virginia

Intermont College and received her B.S. from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1946.

She was first employed as the secretary to the president of Virginia Intermont College from

1946 to 1949. In 1949 she married Dr. Ralph E. Cross and they had three children, William,

Charles, and Julianne.

In 1966 Julia made Nashville her home with her two sons, where she began work at the

Methodist Publishing House as a secretary and editorial assistant. In 1969 she then went to

work for the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee in the clerk's office. By 1974 Julia had risen

to the rank of courtroom deputy and then chief deputy in the clerk's office. In 1978 she became

the first woman to be appointed the Clerk of the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee,

faithfully serving until 1984. She pioneered women’s involvement in many civic organizations

within Nashville. Julia was the first woman to be asked to join the Nashville City Club. After

retiring from the Federal Government, she worked at Vanderbilt Hospital patient services. Upon

returning to the the tri-cities area, she volunteered her time to the Crumley House.

Julia was devoted to her family and friends. She lived her life with grace and courage; she loved

her gardens and had an encyclopedic knowledge of flowers, especially Iris’. An accomplished

bridge player, she loved to entertain her many friends with graciousness and a quick wit. She

had a ready smile until the end.

Julia is survived by her son Charles and two grandchildren, Bonnie and Martin.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am with an 11:00 am service to follow in the chapel of St. John’s

Episcopal Church, 500 N Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Crumley House, 300 Urbana Rd., Limestone,

TN 37681. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is serving the Cross family. (423)928-6111