Jennifer Gay Santilli

• Today at 2:25 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Jennifer Santilli, 73, passed away at the Christian Care Center (The Waters) on August 18, 2016 with her sister Elizabeth by her side. Born in Johnson City, TN on April 24, 1943 to the late William H. and Virginia M. Riggs. She was a native of Tennessee, but traveled throughout the world and made her way back to Johnson City TN upon retirement. Jennifer was a graduate of Science Hill High School and also attended East Tennessee State University. She was talented in many ways as she loved to play the piano and organ, and was also a member of the Sweet Adelines International. This along with arts & crafts as well.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Shannon Pickering (Michael) of Alamogordo, NM and Sharidan Woods-Oliver of Johnson City; sister, Elizabeth Riggs-Wiseley (David) of San Antonio, TX; 5 grandchildren, Brandyn Alexander, Taylor Alexander, Ashley Alexander, Lauren Stacy, Alexia Curtis; 2 great-grandchildren, Parker and Olivia; niece, Casey Harmon and nephew, Ashley Harmon and several cousins.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society or the ASPCA.

Snyders Memorial Gardens is serving the family with honor and compassion.