Jennifer Gay Santilli

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Shannon Pickering (Michael) of Alamogordo, NM and Sharidan Woods-Oliver of Johnson City; sister, Elizabeth Riggs-Wiseley (David) of San Antonio, TX; 5 grandchildren, Brandyn Alexander, Taylor Alexander, Ashley Alexander, Lauren Stacy, Alexia Curtis; 2 great-grandchildren, Parker and Olivia; niece, Casey Harmon and nephew, Ashley Harmon and several cousins.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society or the ASPCA.

Snyders Memorial Gardens is serving the family with honor and compassion.