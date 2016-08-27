Daniel was a former principal at Little Milligan Elementary School until his retirement in 2001. He was one who loved genealogy and had many names on the tree. Daniel was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243 and an active member of the Dewey Christian Church.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 41 years, Gearlene Parks Barry; sister, Alice McCloud of Johnson City, TN; brothers: Joe Barry and wife Pat and Wayne Barry and wife Vickie all of Mountain City, TN; brother-in-law, Gene Parks and wife Ann of Elk Creek, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Minister C.D. ‘Bud’ Gentry officiating. Special music will be provided by Mr. Fred Ramsey. Graveside Service and Interment with Masonic Rites will follow at the Phillippi Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243. Pallbearers will be Bo Henson, C.J. McCloud, Jason Barry, Greg Matheson, Brad Gentry and Chris Pierce. Honorary pallbearers are Frankie Gentry, Dearl Swift and the Men of Dewey Christian Church.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Home Health, Dr. Robert Griffith and Dr. Emily McQueen.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 1867 Pleasant Valley Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Daniel W. Barry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.