Curtis Buford White

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Senior Airman Benjamin Daniel White who died while performing a rescue mission on June 9, 2010, near Forward Operating Base Jackson, Afghanistan, as a result of injuries received from an aircraft accident due to hostile actions. One brother, Robert L. "Bobby" White, Jr., and one sister, Jackie White Hampton.

Mr. White leaves behind to cherish his memories, four sons: Timothy White and wife, Dorie of Knoxville, Daniel White and wife, Ruth of Louisville, TN, Anthony "Tony" White and wife, Jennifer of Erwin, Eugene White and wife, Tanesha of Erwin; three daughters: Angela Dittmeier and husband, R. J. of San Antonio, TX, April Martinez of Duluth, GA and Natasha White Shelton of Unicoi; one brother, Douglas White and wife, Kay of Johnson City; two sisters: Geraldine Banks, Betty Tipton and husband, J. D. all of Erwin; step-mother, Peggy Elaine White of Erwin; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his special friends: Jan Lindsay, Bobby Whitson, D. C. Bennett and Gene Logue.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Friday, September 2, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Ron Fender will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Eugene White, Tony White, Danny White, Tim White, Luke White and Evan White. Honorary pallbearer will be Cole Shelton. Committal service will be held at 10:00 A. M. Saturday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the Kingsport VFW Post #4933. Those wishing to attend should assemble by 9:30 A. M. Saturday at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.

