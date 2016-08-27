Brenda was a lifelong resident of East Tennessee, having lived in Jonesborough, Elizabethton and Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Wanda Morelock Phillips of Jonesborough.

Brenda was a member of Tacoma Church of God and a graduate of Jonesborough High School.

In addition to her parents, her late husband Harold Gray, of Elizabethton, preceded Brenda in death.

Survivors include her brothers, Jeff K. Phillips and wife Susie, and Larry A. Phillips; her nieces, Maggie and husband Kevin Berry, Sara Phillips, Krista Watson; nephew, Bradley Phillips; and several great nieces and nephews.

The family of Mrs. Brenda Gail Gray will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, August 29, 2016, in Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The service will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Rick Ballard officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 AM Tuesday in the Centerview Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends will gather at Centerview Cemetery (also known as Sims Cemetery) located off Coal Chute Rd. in Elizabethton, TN. at 9:50 AM Tuesday.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Phillips family via www.morrisbaker.com.