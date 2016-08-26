Mrs. Hazel Irene Laney Luther

Hazel was born in Brasstown, NC to the late Frank and Lillie Bradshaw Laney. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death in 2005 by her husband of 64 years, George Luther, daughter Deanna Loretta McClanahan, sisters Mary Lee Hoskins, Ruth Intha Eubank, Jessie Mae Watson, brothers Billy Laney, Roy Elmer Laney, and Franklin DeVeraux Laney.

She is survived by son Marty George Luther (Sandy) of Morristown, daughters, Wanda Joyce Musick (Wayne) of Morristown, and Donna Kay Barrow of the home; grandchildren Sharon Peterson, Lesley Musick, Laura Carter, Kevin McClanahan, Heather Mayes, Brent Musick, Jennifer Harbin, John Barrow, and Laney Mangum, seventeen great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren and two very special cats.

She was of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Luther graduated from Murphy NC High School in 1939. Mrs. Luther went to school and worked for a few years in the 1950’s as a hairdresser and would usually complement people on their hair in her later years.

She married George March 18, 1941 in Blairsville Georgia. She was a loving faithful wife, wonderful mother and precious grandmother endearingly known as Nanny.

She made many beautiful quilts and clothes for her daughters. After George’s retirement, they traveled 49 states by tour buses making many friends. She never met a stranger.

She was an avid bird-watcher especially hummingbirds. She loved collecting rocks on her travels and picnics with her family. She also enjoyed looking at her flowers in her garden.

Graveside services will be Sunday August 28, 2016 11:00AM at Hamblen Memorial Gardens in Morristown, TN. with Kevin McClanahan officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity.

The family would like to thank Mountain States Hospice especially Lynn and Becky for their caring guidance. A very special thank you to Angela from in Home services for her loving kindness.

