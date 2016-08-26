Margie retired from North American Rayon Corporation, after 33 years of service and was a member of Highpoint Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Johnny Ashley and wife Judy, of Elizabethton; a daughter, Helen A. Nave and husband Joe, of Elizabethton; two granddaughters, Tammy Ashley, of Elizabethton and Patty Jo Singleton and husband Tracy, of Roan Mountain; three great grandchildren, Patricia Singleton, Jacob Singleton and Nico Ashley; one brother, Raymond Montgomery, of Roan Mountain; and one sister, Vera Lou Lowe and husband Jim, of Jonesborough.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Margie M. Ashley will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 28, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Joel Cook, officiating. Music will be provided by Loren Harris. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Tracy Singleton, Jacob Singleton, Nico Ashley, and others selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Montgomery, Earnest Montgomery, Jim Lowe, Kenneth Taylor and Norman Ashley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and to Caris Healthcare for the love and care shown to Margie during her illness.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations in honor of Margie to Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church / Ramp Ministry, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, TN, 37643 or to Valley Forge United Methodist Church / the King’s Table Fund, 3974 US-19E, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Ashley family.