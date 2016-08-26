logo
Margaret Hopkins

Today at 1:51 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Margaret Hopkins, 95, Elizabethton, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Hopkins and two daughters: Alberta Elizabeth Hopkins and Mary Katherine Hopkins.

She is survived by her special niece: Judy Cassel Coleman, her special great niece: Sheri Potter and special nephew: Clifford Davis and wife Ginny. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. There will be no services. There will be a private burial for immediate family only. Friends may call at the home of Judy Coleman, 403-B South Lane Court at anytime.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hopkins family