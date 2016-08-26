Gladys Inez Johnson O'Dell Duvall

A special thank you to the wonderful people at Four Oakes Healthcare for the loving compassionate care given to Gladys and her family. A thank you to Avalon Hospice Care for your care during this time.

Family will have a Celebration of Life for Gladys Saturday August 27, 2016 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at North Johnson City Baptist Church, 305 Ferndale RD., Johnson City. Gladys has donated her body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Johnson City Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the Duvall family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821