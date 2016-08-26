Gladys H. Stewart

Mrs. Stewart was a native of Falls City, NE.

She was a homemaker, and with her loving husband, was co-owner and operator of their long-haul trucking business.

Mrs. Stewart was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church, Elizabethton, where her children were all baptized.

She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-seven years, Luther R. Stewart in 2014, her parents, Austin Hemphill and Clara Hemphill Young, her step-father, “Pop” Young, an infant son, John Richard Stewart, a great-grandson, Michael Conley, one brother, and four sisters.

Mrs. Stewart is survived by seven children, Brenda Bailey and husband Charles, Dandridge, Sharon Burns and husband John, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Dan Stewart and wife Georgette, Johnson City, Luther Stewart and wife Francis, Longview, TX, Don Stewart and wife Veronica, Quincy, IL, Rodney Stewart and wife Kathy, Norfolk, VA, Linda Francisco and husband Neil, Johnson City; seventeen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 28, 2016, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dr. Mark Chatman, officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Monday at 10:45 A.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Stewart, Bobby Roark, Nathan Roark, John Burns, Nick Conley, Richard Good and Michael Jenkins. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M. Monday to proceed to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Stewart family. (423)928-6111