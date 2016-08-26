Frances L. “Dodson” Jaynes

She was a native of Kingsport and was the daughter of Clarence Dodson and Mattie Lee Dodson Cupp. She served many years in various parts of the country, teaching precious children about God’s love and amazing grace. Frances worked tirelessly along with her late husband, Dr. Marlin S. Jaynes, Sr., who was a Church of God minister. She attended Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport where her son is the Senior Minister.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Marlin S. Jaynes, Sr.; her infant son, Clarence Wayne Jaynes; step-father, David Cupp; an infant brother; and four sisters, Marie Ward, Ruth Hensley, Bessie Dodson and Virginia Masters.

She is survived by one son, Dr. Marlin S. Jaynes, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Gray, TN; two granddaughters who were so precious to her, Brenda Jaynes and Marlene Jaynes of Johnson City, TN; and three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank the nurses and staff at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living for all the love and care they gave to Frances, and also our thanks to Avalon Hospice for all they did to give her comfort and help.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5-7:00 pm at Oakwood Forest Christian Church in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Marlin S. Jaynes, Jr. officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Oakwood Forest Christian Church, 1713 E. Sevier Ave., Kingsport, TN 37664.

