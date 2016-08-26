RIDGELAND, SC - Dr. Richard William “Rick” Hensley, DDS, 65, Ridgeland, SC, died unexpectedly Monday, August 22, 2016, at Coastal Carolina Medical Center, Hardeeville, SC.

Dr. Hensley was born November 28, 1950 in Johnson City, to Mary F. Hensley, Johnson City, and the late William “Mac” Hensley.

Rick was a 1968 graduate of University High School, received his B.S. Degree from Milligan College in 1971, his Masters Degree in Bio-Chemistry from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1975, worked in cancer research with St. Jude’s Hospital, Duke University from 1975-77, then finally received his Doctorate from The University of Tennessee Dental School, Memphis, in 1981.

Dr. Hensley opened his first dental office in Roan Mountain in 1981, then practiced briefly in Johnson City before moving and practicing dentistry in Beaufort, SC for 26 years. Rick served as a missionary, providing dental service in the Ivory Coast in Africa. After moving to Africa in 1998, Dr. Hensley provided dental service to needy patients until he returned to his dental practice in Beaufort in late 1999, where he continued working until the time of his death.

Rick was raised in Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was very active and as a youth, held several positions. He was a member of Compassion Christian Church, Savannah, GA, where he provided dental services for missionaries. He was a loving husband, loved his family, and could do or fix anything, which earned him the nickname “MacGyver”.

In addition to his father, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Ronald “Ronnie” Hensley.

In addition to his mother, Dr. Hensley is survived by his wife, Linda R. Driggers Hensley, Ridgeland, SC; his sons, Richard McKinley “Mac” Hensley, CDT, Memphis, Dr. William Matthew Hensley and wife Rachel, Russellville, and Thomas Ronald Maxwell Hensley, Johnson City; his grandchildren, Hadley Brooke Hensley and William Clay Hensley.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 28, 2016, at 2:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of the Appalachian Funeral Home, with Reverend Michael Lester, officiating. Special music will be provided by Jane LaPella, organist.

The committal service and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel of Monte Vista Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Sunday in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hensley family. (423)928-6111