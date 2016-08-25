Mrs. Charlotte Vivian Vick Dockery

Mrs. Dockery was a registered nurse. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Knoxville. She worked at Valentine-Shults Hospital in Newport, the Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, and taught nursing at Science Hill High School. Mrs. Dockery was an active member of Mount Bethel Christian Church. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Dockery: daughter, Paula Chandley (Randell); sons, Edward Dockery (Lisa), and Steven Dockery (Sharon); grandchildren, Derek Loyd, Jessica Cain, Jeremy Dockery, and Mathew Dockery; great- grandchildren, Skylar Cain, Asher Cain, Saylor Cain, Zaybbiur Hall, Ethan Dockery, Abby Dockery, and Makayla Dockery; sisters, Mary Ruth Dean (Kenneth) and Barbara Fox (Dale); brother, Tommy Vick (Judean); sisters-in-law, Audrey Vick; Verlie Williams, C.L. Trentham, Zollie Berry, and Marie Miller; brothers-in-law, Bob Dockery and Conley Dockery (Pauline); and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dockery will be held Saturday, August 27, 2016, 2:00 PM at Mount Bethel Christian Church with Pastor Lamar Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service. Graveside services will follow the funeral at Mount Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Dockery family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821