Mrs. Bernice Ledford

She was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Bernice and her husband Russell owned and operated Ledford's Produce, they have sold produce around the area for many years. Survivors include her husband Russell Ledford, two daughters Sandra Crews (Dale) and Shirley Housewright, one son Robert Ledford; four grand-children; two brothers, Daniel Blankenship, and James Blankenship, one sister Mable Blankenship; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive family and friends Saturday August 27, 2016, 10:00-2:00PM at the Home, 227 Rauhof Rd Telford, TN 37690, and from 6:00- 8:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with funeral to follow with Rev. David Tydings officiating. Graveside services will be Sunday August 28, 2016 2:00PM at New Victory Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821