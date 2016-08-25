Lewis was survived by his wife, Patsy Miller Carsten; children Christy Carsten Lundy or Magnolia, TX, Jason Carsten of Boerne, TX and Randy Carsten of Concord, N. C; step-children, Chad Quesenberry of Floyd, VA and Lindsie Bury of Erwin, TN; sibling, Robert Carsten of Houston, TX and grandchildren Dillon & Alyssa of Magnolia, TX; Piper, Presley, Gus & Beau of Boerne, TX; Clayten of Huntsville, TX and Sadie, Ellie & Kelsie Depew of Jonesborough, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Dorothy Carsten of Houston, TX, his brother Eddie Carsten and his first wife, Patricia Carsten of Magnolia, TX.

Lewis was born on October 4th, 1952 in Houston, TX. He married Patricia Sears, his high school sweetheart in 1971. Over 39 years, the couple had three children and Lewis set about teaching them how to hunt, fish, build, and cook, all with his quick sense of humor and a clear understanding of right and wrong. His children remember him as both a loving and tough father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Lewis had a long, illustrious career in construction, first owning and operating a drywall and wallpaper company and later becoming one of the most sought after superintendants on the east coast.

Lewis was an accomplished builder and barbecue master whose special personality was both hard-nosed and kind all at once. He touched and influenced the lives of so many. In addition to his important roles as husband, father and grandfather, Lewis was a scout master, coach, mentor and friend to many whose impact will be felt for generations. He was a generous and witty individual who loved his family and who was passionate about the outdoors, life on two wheels and barbecue. Lewis, Patsy and their grandchildren attend Embreeville Church of Christ.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. August 27th at Embreeville Church of Christ, Erwin, TnN. Prior to the service the family will greet family and friends to share memories starting at 1:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Pastor Kevin Holly will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and to celebrate Lewis's life. In death, Lewis still seeks to help others and has donated his remains to research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society or America Heart Association. Condolences can be sent to Patsy Carsten, 109 Bulldog Miller Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for their dedication and a special thank you and love to Karen Martin for all she did for Lewis and his family and to our brothers and sisters at Embreeville Church of Christ, to Paulette and Kenneth Odom who never left our side.