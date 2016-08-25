logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Mr. Don Merryman, Minister

• Yesterday at 2:19 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Mr. Don Merryman, Minister, age 84, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Thursday, August 25, 2016 in the Hillview Health Center. A native of Carter County, he was the son of the late D. J. and Gladys Hardin Merryman. Mr. Merryman was a graduate of Elizabethton High School where he participated in boxing. Mr. Merryman had served as a minister in various Christian Churches. He was a member of Buffalo Valley Christian Church, Johnson City and he was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Merryman. Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Jeff Merryman and wife Angela, Oak Ridge, TN; a grandson, Kolby Merryman, Greenville, SC and special friends, Allen and Joan Jarrett, Johnson City, TN. Several cousins also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Don Merryman, Minister will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 27, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. John H. Smith, Minister officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M. on Saturday. Friends may sign the register book and pay their respects between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. on Friday, August 26, 2016 at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services.

Those who prefer memorial in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children/Jericho Temple, P. O. Box 5548, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to the Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Merryman family. Office: (423) 543-5544.