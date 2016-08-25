In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lee Merryman. Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Jeff Merryman and wife Angela, Oak Ridge, TN; a grandson, Kolby Merryman, Greenville, SC and special friends, Allen and Joan Jarrett, Johnson City, TN. Several cousins also survive.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Don Merryman, Minister will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 27, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. John H. Smith, Minister officiating. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M. on Saturday. Friends may sign the register book and pay their respects between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. on Friday, August 26, 2016 at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services.

Those who prefer memorial in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children/Jericho Temple, P. O. Box 5548, Kingsport, TN 37663 or to the Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Merryman family. Office: (423) 543-5544.