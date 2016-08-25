JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Bobby Jack Bennett, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2016 at his residence.

Bobby was born in Roan Mountain, TN, May 12, 1941, to the late Neta Hyder Bennett and Harry Bennett. He lived in the Limestone Cove area of Unicoi County and grew up in Erwin. He graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1961. He retired from Nuclear Fuel Services in 2001, after thirty-nine years of service. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army, from 1967-1970, and in Okinawa, Japan for eighteen months.

Bobby was a faithful member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, where he served as greeter. Every Sunday he greeted the people with a smile, hug, handshake, and a lifesaver. He always had a lifesaver with him and shared that Jesus was the real Lifesaver. He loved to sing in the church choir and served on the finance committee. In his years of service to his Lord, he was a church bus driver, Discipleship Training director, worked in VBS, and youth director.

Among Bobby’s hobbies were restoring antique cars, riding his motorcycle, helping his wife and daughter with any and all things they desired to do, and fishing with his grandson, Matthew.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Lester Bennett, sister, Patsy Ruth Bennett Tipton, his father and mother-in-law, Vasco and Sara Cooper, and sister-in-law, Jewel Cooper.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife and best friend of past forty-six years, Kathy Cooper Bennett, his daughter Amy Webb, his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Bennett Millsaps and Doug Millsaps. The loves of his life, his precious grandchildren, Davis Webb, Sara Millsaps, and Matthew Millsaps, sister, Alice Bennett, sister-in-law, Helen Bennett, brother-in-law, Alvin Tipton, brother-in-law and special friend, David Cooper. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Funeral Services for Bobby Jack Bennett will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2016, at Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Rd., Jonesborough, TN, at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 PM until the service begins. Burial will follow the service at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Millsaps, Davis Webb, Hal Bennett, Gerald Webb, Clyde Story and Everett Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Millsaps, the retired men’s group of Cherry Grove Baptist Church and his Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers, it was Bobby’s desire that contributions be made to the Matthew Millsaps fund or the Cherry Grove Food Pantry. For those wishing to donate in Bobby’s memory, please make checks to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, and in the memo add Matthew’s fund or Food Pantry. The address is Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 104 Cherry Grove Road, Jonesborough, TN. Attention Doyle Walters.

