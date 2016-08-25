Margaret Bierbaum King

Margaret was a 1943 graduate of Virginia High School and Virginia Intermont College preparatory school. She received her AA degree from VIC and her BS degree from East Tennessee State University. She taught for 24 years in the Bristol, VA school system and served as president of the Bristol, VA Teachers Association. She has been a member of Central Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where she served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Circle member. Margaret was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Bristol. Margaret enjoyed the company of family and friends as well as reading, music, history, bridge, and gardening.

She is survived by 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Children include Linda Olson and her husband David of Newport News, VA, Connie Bullock and her husband Scott of Piney Flats, TN, and Michael King of Charlottesville, VA. The grandchildren include Brittney Freeland of Weston, MA, Brant Bullock and his wife Shelly of Piney Flats, TN, Aaron Olson and his wife Lela of Richmond, VA, and Michael Olson of Newport News, VA. The great-grandchildren include Collin, Reid and Parker Freeland, Malachi and Axel Bullock and Luke Olson. She is also survived by several nieces and their families including Carol Garnett of Madison, VA, Patricia Amundsen of Mesa, AZ and Barbara Anders of Tucson, AZ.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 26, 2016 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, TN. The Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Sunday, August 27, 2016 at 3:00 PM at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, VA with Dr. Frank Aichinger and the Rev. Ann Aichinger officiating. A graveside service will follow at 4:30 PM at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Piney Flats, TN.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Central Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund at 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201

The family would like to thank caregivers Barbara Gibson and Sue Smith and special staff at Brookdale for their compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and be viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Mrs. King and her family are in the care of Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.