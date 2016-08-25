Gladys Inez Johnson O’Dell Duvall

In addition to her parents Gladys was preceded in death by her first husband Janes Dawson O’Dell, her second husband Norman Duvall and daughter Joyce Ann O’Dell Evens.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons Dawson Wayne O’Dell (Diana), Jonesborough, James Douglas O’Dell (Rochelle), Florida; daughter, Shirley O’Dell Scott (Bill), Vero Beach, FL; stepson, Duane Duvall, Kingsport; stepdaughter, Debbie Duvall, Johnson City; son-in-law, Richard Evens (Susan), Norfolk, VA; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren, and very special friends Diana (Dee) and Parnie Freeman.

Gladys loved and served her God, family, and friends throughout her life. She was an active member in her church until she became disabled. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.

For years Gladys was a traveling sales lady selling educational books and yellow pages advertisements. She was a partner in Rader, Little, and O’Dell Insurance Agency. She retired from Sears at age 85 after working for 47 years.

A special thank you to the wonderful people at Four Oakes Healthcare for the loving compassionate care given to Gladys and her family. A thank you to Avalon Hospice Care for your care during this time.

Family will have a Celebration of Life for Gladys Saturday August 27, 2016 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at North Johnson City Baptist Church, 305 Ferndale RD., Johnson City. Gladys has donated her body to medical science.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Johnson City Baptist Church.

