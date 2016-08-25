Frances Elizabeth Fletcher

She was born in Cranberry, NC to the late Clyde and Jane McKinney Simerly.

Frances graduated from Science Hill High School, class of 1941, and subsequently moved to Arlington, Virginia, where she lived until early 1980. She returned to Tennessee that spring as she always considered Johnson City her home. She also resided in Richmond, Virginia from 2000-2005.

She retired from Sears in Johnson City as an employee of 16 years.

Frances was a life-long Presbyterian in Arlington, Richmond, and finally at First Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by: her husband of 34 years, Charles Marvin Fletcher; two brothers, CH and Paul Simerly; and two sisters, Jean Fields and Louise Woodby.

Survivors include: one daughter, Karen Surmacewicz and her husband Charlie; one granddaughter, Kelly Elizabeth Nguyen and her husband Leo; one grandson, Kevin Charles Surmacewicz and his special friend Meggan McLeod, all of Richmond, VA; devoted niece and caregiver, Lisa Fields; special nephew Richard Fields and his wife Beckie, all of Johnson City; one sister-in-law, Kathleen Simerly; another nephew, Mike Simerly of Anderson, IN; and several cousins in NC.

The family of Frances Fletcher will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday, August 27, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, Oak Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Reverend Ed Talley officiating. A committal service will immediately follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Prkwy #100, Kingsport, TN 37660, in memory of her sister, Jean Fields, or American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601, in memory of her brother-in-law, Richard Fields.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Fletcher family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Fletcher family. (423) 282-1521