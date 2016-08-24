Phillip R. Miller

Phillip was a native of Bessemer, Alabama. He was a son of the late Glenn M. Miller, Sr. and Etta Mae Parsons Miller.

Phillip proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam.

He worked as an Assistant Casualty Claims Manager at Cincinnati Insurance.

He is survived by: his wife, Kristina Olsen Miller; two daughters, Kellie M. Gandy and her husband Craig and Stacie M. Oligny and her husband Andrew; four special grandchildren: Phillip Miller Gandy—his namesake, Jacob Elie Oligny, Andrew Rain Oligny, and Anna Mae Oligny; four brothers, Eddie G. Miller and his wife Linda of Hueytown, AL, Curtis W. Miller of Prattville, AL, Glenn M. Miller, Jr. and his wife Connie of Clay, AL, and Clifford A. Miller and his wife Diane of Bessemer, AL; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.

We wish to extend a special thank you to Phillip’s brother and sister-in-law, Cliff and Diane Miller, for their time, care, and making this journey with us.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for September 3 in Adger, AL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dogwood Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 8736 Dogwood Grove Rd., Adger, AL 35006.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Miller family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Miller family. (423) 282-1521