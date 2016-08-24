She was preceded in death by her father, David Rogers; sister, Pamela Kay Rogers; maternal grandparents, Smith and Callie Gilbert; and paternal grandparents, T.E. and Laura Rogers.

Janet is survived by her mother, Judith Rogers; brother, Dwight Rogers (Dale); sister, Lisa Gilmore (Jim); nieces, Dana, Emily, Holly and Ashley; and very special friend and personal assistant, Tammi Reid.

A special thanks to Mountain States Hospice and Dr. Elnora Spradling for their love and care.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Janet Sue Rogers.