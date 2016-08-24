logo
Janet Sue Rogers

• Aug 24, 2016 at 1:44 PM

JOHNSON CITY - On a beautiful morning, August 23, 2016, Janet Sue Rogers, 50, of Johnson City, left this earth, joining her Heavenly Father to walk the streets of gold. She spent the majority of her life in the Johnson City area and enjoyed spending time with her friends at The Dawn of Hope. Her leisure activities included shopping, eating out and going to the park. She was adored by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Rogers; sister, Pamela Kay Rogers; maternal grandparents, Smith and Callie Gilbert; and paternal grandparents, T.E. and Laura Rogers.

Janet is survived by her mother, Judith Rogers; brother, Dwight Rogers (Dale); sister, Lisa Gilmore (Jim); nieces, Dana, Emily, Holly and Ashley; and very special friend and personal assistant, Tammi Reid.

A special thanks to Mountain States Hospice and Dr. Elnora Spradling for their love and care.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Janet Sue Rogers.