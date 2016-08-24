Howard Briggs

Howard is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Judy Briggs; one grandson, John Ross Briggs; brothers, Ralph and wife Nebahat of Frisco,Texas, Eldridge of Jonesborough, Glen and Karen of Jonesborough; sisters, Viola Briggs Van Zandt and husband, Jack of Jonesborough, Dorothy Briggs Hall of Jonesborough; special friend and helper, Barbara Moore.

Howard is remembered as a devoted husband and father who loved the Lord, his family, and his fellow man. He served the Lord as a long time member and Deacon at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Able to fix or make most anything, he enjoyed whittling, working with wood, electrical projects and restoring his John Deere tractors, and helping others. His motto was “Life is short. Lend a hand when you can.”

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, with services to follow thereafter. On Sunday, a procession will depart Daniel Boone High School parking lot at 2:30 and proceed to Sulphur Springs Cemetery where graveside services will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

