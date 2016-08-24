Albert Thomas Hicks

Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Sue Miller Hicks. One sister & brother-in-law: Bonnie Harold Stout, Elizabethton. Two Brothers: Bobby Jack Hicks, Hampton and Harold Hicks, Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews, he was like a father to them.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Scott Fisher, Minister and Rev. Dwight Hobbs officiating. Entombment Service will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, August 27, 2016 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Ray Don Markland. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 11:20 a.m. Saturday will be: Larry Proffitt, Hershel Scalf, Hammond Stiffey, Mike Blevins, Ronnie Arthur, Harry Ford, Dewayne Hensley and Howard Buchanan. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Danny Bacon, Kyle Earp, Bill Hicks, Joe Delaney, Harold Stout, Jimmy Booth, Tim Broyles and Johnny Slagle. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cherokee Cemetery Fund % Geraldine Greenwell, 507 Meadow Brook Ave., Jonesborough, Tn. 37659 or the Emmer Cemetery $ Joe Carr, 174 Mays Road, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Friends may visit with the family at his residence or the residence of his sister Bonnie Stout, 300 Allen Avenue, Elizabethton. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:20 a.m. Saturday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

