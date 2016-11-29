Fire along Tenn. Highway 107 brought under control

"My understanding is that the local fire departments — from Embreeville and other local departments — got to that pretty quickly and were able to suppress that," Frenzen said.

The fire spread because of high winds that were going through the region.

Frenzen said it began because of an arcing power line.

Despite people waking up to a great deal of rain Tuesday morning, Frenzen said nothing will change in regard to the Cherokee National Forest's fire ban.

"This rain event is great," he said. "But it's only going to be a lull. It won't take very long for those leaves to dry again and we'll be back in fire season not very long from now."

To learn more about the fire ban, go to www.fs.usda.gov/cherokee.

