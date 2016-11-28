Washington County fire spread by winds

Dispatchers told the Johnson City Press that 911 callers heard a loud boom before the fire began just before 7, leading them to believe an exploding transformer caused the fire at 428 Tenn. Highway 107. The Johnson City Power Board’s live outage map showed more than 600 outages in the area about two hours after after the fire began.

Cherokee National Forest public information spokesman Peter Frenzen said flames had burned about half an acre as of about 9 p.m., and that the fire was smoldering and creeping along, which he said constitutes it as a minor fire.

“That’s good news, all things considered,” he said.

Dispatchers theorized that the wind could have knocked over a tree that slammed into the transformer and started the fire.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday that warns of winds from 26 to 37 mph and wind gusts up to 57 mph in the region.

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, no structures had been damaged by the fire, but winds were causing it to spread quickly. The Limestone and Embreeville fire departments responded to battle the flames.

Even with a rainy forecast predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday, Frenzen warned that the danger of wildfires won’t pass with a few days’ rain.

“It takes a long time to get into a drought like this and it will take a long time to get out of it,” he said.

Burn bans are still in effect for the area until further notice.

